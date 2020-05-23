All apartments in St. Simons
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:05 AM

400 Ocean Blvd

400 Ocean Boulevard · (912) 223-7740
Location

400 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1302 · Avail. now

$5,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 2 BR, 2 bath condo conveniently located! This unit is brand new with stainless steel appliances that’s tastefully and comfortably furnished. One-Level Living in a loft-style design! Open concept, high ceilings, master bedroom with walk-in closet, and bath with double vanities. There is a den that could be a 3rd sleeping area too. Granite & stainless in the kitchen! Wood floors in living areas & carpet in bedrooms. A gorgeous covered balcony overlooks beautiful oaks as well as a community pool. Walking distance to everything in the Village! Pier, beach, shopping, restaurants, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Ocean Blvd have any available units?
400 Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $5,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 400 Ocean Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
400 Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 400 Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 400 Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 400 Ocean Blvd does offer parking.
Does 400 Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 400 Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 400 Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 400 Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
