400 Ocean Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool internet access

AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 2 BR, 2 bath condo conveniently located! This unit is brand new with stainless steel appliances that’s tastefully and comfortably furnished. One-Level Living in a loft-style design! Open concept, high ceilings, master bedroom with walk-in closet, and bath with double vanities. There is a den that could be a 3rd sleeping area too. Granite & stainless in the kitchen! Wood floors in living areas & carpet in bedrooms. A gorgeous covered balcony overlooks beautiful oaks as well as a community pool. Walking distance to everything in the Village! Pier, beach, shopping, restaurants, and more!