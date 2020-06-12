/
3 bedroom apartments
51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Marys, GA
138 Hamilton Drive
138 Hamilton Drive, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1641 sqft
138 Hamilton Drive Available 06/24/20 138 Hamilton Drive - PENDING APPLICATION - 3BR TWO-STORY HOME ON THE WATER IN SUGARMILL PLANTATION. THE KITCHEN INCLUDES BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND VIEWS OF THE LAKE.
36 Point Peter Place
36 Point Peter Place, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 RTO /SALE Cape Style Home with pool and Cabana - Property Id: 163651 Highly sought after River Oaks Subdivision Point Peter Saint Marys 3/2/1 Fireplace Nice lot Home has Pool and Cabana Quiet Super Location.
405 Hunt Club Rd
405 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN: 7/13/2020 LIVE IN THE OUTDOORS IN THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A LARGE LOT IN HUNTER'S POINT. THE BACKYARD FEATURES A LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING A CREEK WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO SIT AND RELAX.
109 Victoria Cir
109 Victorias Circle, St. Marys, GA
5 BR/3BA Home with open living area and master bedroom on main level. The home features an eat in kitchen, a loft on the second floor and a large fenced in back yard. Call to schedule your viewing today! Pet fee $300 per pet. Max 2.
116 Boatsman Way
116 Boatman Way, St. Marys, GA
AVAILABLE 8/3/20 - BEAUTIFUL 4 BR, 3 BA HOME, SECOND MASTER BR UPSTAIRS. SCREENED BACK PORCH, LAKE VIEW, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FORMAL DINING, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.
105 Porter Way
105 Porter Way, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has ceramic tile in main living areas, tile in kitchen and carpet in bedrooms.The master bedroom features a double vanity and a walk in closet with a split bedroom floor plan.
134 Boatsman Way
134 Boatsman Way, St. Marys, GA
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020 - 4 bedroom, 2 bath. The spacious master suite includes tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, a double vanity, garden tub, and a walk-in tiled shower. Kitchen looks into the great room over an island - perfect setup for entertaining.
304 Hunt Club Rd
304 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1693 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - This home features an open floor plan that's great for entertaining & relaxation. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets & counter space, eat in area that will fit a good sized table.
116 Ashwood Cir
116 Ashwood Circle, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
OCCUPIED, Appt Only, Available August 1, 2020. Well maintained three bedroom, two bath home. Open and split floor plan, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and covered patio in the rear.Appointment only.
201 Nutgall Dr
201 Nutgall Drive, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 6/16/20 - 4 BEDROOM OPEN CONCEPT SPLIT PLAN WITH A CORNER LOCATION IN GATED OSPREY COVE COMMUNITY.
402 Fairfield Ct
402 Fairfield Court, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1238 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/15/20 - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH IN CROOKED RIVER, CONVENIENT LOCATION TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, DOWNTOWN ST MARYS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. BIG FENCED IN BACK YARD.
222 Gary Cir
222 Gary Cir, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1539 sqft
Open concept living space with island kitchen, granite countertops throughout, stainless appliances, crown molding & wood look tile floor in the main living area! The master suite boast a tile shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet.
405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd
405 Cumberland Harbour Boulevard, St. Marys, GA
Located in gated community of Cumberland Harbour with all it's amenities. Breath taking views of Cumberland and Amelia Island from the 2nd story porch! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 story home offers Southern living at it finest.
Results within 1 mile of St. Marys
270 Alexanders Ct
270 Alexanders Court, Camden County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2074 sqft
WOW!!! Simply gorgeous home that comes with 180 degrees of beautiful tidal/marsh waterfront views of the Crooked River. Home has beautiful granite countertops and stunning Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Stove.
Results within 5 miles of St. Marys
702 E Bay Ave
702 East Bay Street, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
702 E Bay Ave Available 08/01/20 Adorable, spacious Kingsland Home - This well maintained 3bd/2ba home is ready for you! Great central location to shopping, parks and schools! Large living room, spacious eat in kitchen with separate dining room,
96148 Tidal Bay Court
96148 Tidal Bay Court, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1290 sqft
Smarter Renting, Better Living! - 1,290 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Single Family Home located in the Heron Isles community off Chester Road in Yulee. Large combined Living/Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings.
145 WOODHAVEN DRIVE
145 W Woodhaven Dr, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1288 sqft
145 WOODHAVEN DR - AVAILABLE ON 06/02/2020 - 3 BR, 2 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH FENCED YARD, CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, I-95, SHOPPING, AND AREA ATTRACTIONS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVING AREA, 2 CAR GARAGE. (RLNE3272636)
204 Lake Forest Dr
204 Lake Forest Dr, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1396 sqft
Very nice and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open floor plan with gorgeous wood laminate floors in living room with lots of natural sunlight. Kitchen features breakfast bar and area with bay window.
107 S Arthurs Ct
107 Arthur's Court, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1194 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Very open floor plan. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Master bathroom features garden tub and double vanity.
220 Merriwood Cir
220 Merriwood Circle, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1196 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Meadows. This home has carpeting throughout, indoor laundry, spacious living room, and a 1-car garage.
120 S. 2nd St.
120 S 2nd St, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2077 sqft
View fantastic sunsets and harbor from roof top deck. - 2077sf, 3 BR/2.5 BA new townhouse in the Harbor View development in Historic downtown Fernandina Beach.
146 Lake Wellington Dr
146 Lake Wellington Drive, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1249 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - THIS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HAS TILE FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, DBL VANITY IN MASTER BATH, GUEST ROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET & A LARGE FENCED BACKYARD.
517 Lake Jordan Blvd W
517 Lake Jordan Boulevard West, Kingsland, GA
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - Great 5 bedroom/3 bath with large family room/rec room loft upstairs with two bedrooms. Master with private bath and two bedrooms with guest bath located on main floor.
314 Deerfield Circle
314 Deerfield Circle, Camden County, GA
314 Deerfield Circle - PENDING APPLICATION - 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Separate den and a living room with fireplace. No carpet, tile, laminate and Pergo flooring.
