Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 BR/2 BA close to St Marys waterfront. This home features a galley style kitchen with granite counter-tops. Hardwood floors in main living areas, and tile throughout the rest of the house. Outside you will enjoy those hot Georgia summers with a fully screened in porch. The home also has a 2 car detached garage and a additional garage for an RV with a driveway. Backyard features large majestic trees and a fully fenced in yard! Call for viewing today! Available to move in 7/1/2020