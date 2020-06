Amenities

AVAILABLE 6/16/20 - 4 BEDROOM OPEN CONCEPT SPLIT PLAN WITH A CORNER LOCATION IN GATED OSPREY COVE COMMUNITY. STEP INSIDE TO HARDWOOD FLOORS THAT STRETCH THROUGHOUT THE LIVING AREA FEATURING A GOURMET KITCHEN WITH A GAS RANGE & ISLAND OVERLOOKING THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH A GAS FIREPLACE. RELAX IN THE OWNER'S SUITE THAT INCLUDES A SOAKING TUB & TILED WALK-IN SHOWER AS WELL AS DUAL CLOSETS. THE MAIN LEVEL INCLUDES TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS & A FULL BATH WITH A 4TH BEDROOM & PRIVATE BATH UPSTAIRS. THE LUSHLY LANDSCAPED EXTERIOR FEATURES LOW-MAINTENANCE CONCRETE SIDING, A WELL FOR THE IRRIGATION SYSTEM, & MORE. THIS HOME IS CONVENIENT TO INTERSTATE 95 & KINGS BAY NAVAL SUB BASE.