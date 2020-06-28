All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 3343 Newtons Crest Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
3343 Newtons Crest Cir
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:40 AM

3343 Newtons Crest Cir

3343 Newtons Crest Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3343 Newtons Crest Cir, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom brick home with brick fireplace in Snellville. Custom floor plan. Large kitchen with granite countertops, island, and stainless steel appliances. Split bedroom floor plan. Bonus room. The garage can fit a small car or motorcycle.

**A MUST SEE**

**WON'T LAST LONG**

Schools:
Britt Elementary
Snellville Middle
South Gwinnett High

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government-issued Photo ID MUST be submitted with the application.
ALL occupants 18+ MUST APPLY.
Proof of income in the state of Georgia from within the last 30 days.
NET income should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. (Must or should / net or gross).
Positive Rental History.
No current evictions or unpaid rental collections.
$65 non-refundable application fee per applicant.

Applications are approved based on a scoring system. The following will LOWER your score but may not cause a denial:
Rental History is less than 2 years or from friend or family member.
History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory filings or Bankruptcy.
Newly employed (Less than 1 year).
Low or No credit.

PLEASE NOTE: Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. First approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 Newtons Crest Cir have any available units?
3343 Newtons Crest Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 3343 Newtons Crest Cir have?
Some of 3343 Newtons Crest Cir's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 Newtons Crest Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Newtons Crest Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Newtons Crest Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3343 Newtons Crest Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 3343 Newtons Crest Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3343 Newtons Crest Cir offers parking.
Does 3343 Newtons Crest Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 Newtons Crest Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Newtons Crest Cir have a pool?
No, 3343 Newtons Crest Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3343 Newtons Crest Cir have accessible units?
No, 3343 Newtons Crest Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Newtons Crest Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 Newtons Crest Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3343 Newtons Crest Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3343 Newtons Crest Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Snellville 1 BedroomsSnellville 2 Bedrooms
Snellville Accessible ApartmentsSnellville Apartments with Gym
Snellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University