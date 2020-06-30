3200 Hampton Ridge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Classic Hampton Ridge/Snellville Middle School. Lovely Cape Cod, wonderful culdesac location. Fenced in back yard. Oversized two car, drive-under garage, and partially finished basement with a fireplace, plus a large storage/utility room. Wrap around deck for grilling. All hardwoods and tile on main level, except main level bedroom. 3 bedrooms up, including the master, and two bedrooms that share the jack and jill bath.

Fabulous, huge, Sunroom, with a swing, that is heated and cooled space.

Granite countertops and gleaming hardwoods. Come make this fabulous home, your own!