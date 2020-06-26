All apartments in Snellville
2856 Manor Court
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:38 AM

2856 Manor Court

2856 Manor Court · (678) 640-3424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2856 Manor Court, Snellville, GA 30078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1395 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3br/2bt Ranch with Basement in Snellville - Property Id: 6599

******* Open House:
Saturday, the 27th from 4-6 PM
Sunday, the 28th from 4-6 PM

Quiet, Established Neighborhood in highly sought after Brookwood School District. 2 Car Garage with Auto Opener. More parking space on the side.
Hardwood Floors through out, Separate Living and Dining, Nice kitchen and Breakfast Area, Huge family room with Lots of Windows, Separate Laundry room with Cabinets,

Pre-wired for Security, Basement(~1400Sf) with interior&Exterior access, Spacious, fully fenced backyard with storage shed.

Excellent Schools : Brookwood - Elem, AC Crews - Midl, Brookwood High

Only 3/4th of a mile from Hwy78, Minutes from Walmart, Kaiser Permanente Hospital, Walk to South Gwinnett Park/Athletic Association (A multi-sport youth facility (www.sgaasports.com))

THIS IS A NO SMOKING FACILITY
Professionally Managed, Appliance warranty service included.
Option to pay the Security Deposit in 2 installments.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6599
Property Id 6599

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5859143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2856 Manor Court have any available units?
2856 Manor Court has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2856 Manor Court have?
Some of 2856 Manor Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2856 Manor Court currently offering any rent specials?
2856 Manor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2856 Manor Court pet-friendly?
No, 2856 Manor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 2856 Manor Court offer parking?
Yes, 2856 Manor Court offers parking.
Does 2856 Manor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2856 Manor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2856 Manor Court have a pool?
No, 2856 Manor Court does not have a pool.
Does 2856 Manor Court have accessible units?
No, 2856 Manor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2856 Manor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2856 Manor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2856 Manor Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2856 Manor Court has units with air conditioning.
