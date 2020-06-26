2856 Manor Court

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning some paid utils

Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3br/2bt Ranch with Basement in Snellville - Property Id: 6599



******* Open House:

Saturday, the 27th from 4-6 PM

Sunday, the 28th from 4-6 PM



Quiet, Established Neighborhood in highly sought after Brookwood School District. 2 Car Garage with Auto Opener. More parking space on the side.

Hardwood Floors through out, Separate Living and Dining, Nice kitchen and Breakfast Area, Huge family room with Lots of Windows, Separate Laundry room with Cabinets,



Pre-wired for Security, Basement(~1400Sf) with interior&Exterior access, Spacious, fully fenced backyard with storage shed.



Excellent Schools : Brookwood - Elem, AC Crews - Midl, Brookwood High



Only 3/4th of a mile from Hwy78, Minutes from Walmart, Kaiser Permanente Hospital, Walk to South Gwinnett Park/Athletic Association (A multi-sport youth facility (www.sgaasports.com))



THIS IS A NO SMOKING FACILITY

Professionally Managed, Appliance warranty service included.

Option to pay the Security Deposit in 2 installments.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6599

No Pets Allowed



