Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2822 Country Farms Court

2822 Country Farms Court · No Longer Available
Location

2822 Country Farms Court, Snellville, GA 30039

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Introducing 2822 Country Farms Ct. LARGE MASTER ON MAIN with SITTING AREA. Located on CUL DE SAC LOT.

Application Requirements:

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt may lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 Country Farms Court have any available units?
2822 Country Farms Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
Is 2822 Country Farms Court currently offering any rent specials?
2822 Country Farms Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 Country Farms Court pet-friendly?
No, 2822 Country Farms Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 2822 Country Farms Court offer parking?
No, 2822 Country Farms Court does not offer parking.
Does 2822 Country Farms Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 Country Farms Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 Country Farms Court have a pool?
No, 2822 Country Farms Court does not have a pool.
Does 2822 Country Farms Court have accessible units?
No, 2822 Country Farms Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 Country Farms Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2822 Country Farms Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2822 Country Farms Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2822 Country Farms Court does not have units with air conditioning.
