Snellville, GA
2652 Meadow Trace Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:21 AM

2652 Meadow Trace Dr

2652 Meadow Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2652 Meadow Trace Drive, Snellville, GA 30017

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
One room available for rent for $600. If interested, please give me a call at 404-723-0005 or email me at rjepsie@gmail.com (best way to reach me) for any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2652 Meadow Trace Dr have any available units?
2652 Meadow Trace Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
Is 2652 Meadow Trace Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2652 Meadow Trace Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2652 Meadow Trace Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2652 Meadow Trace Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 2652 Meadow Trace Dr offer parking?
No, 2652 Meadow Trace Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2652 Meadow Trace Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2652 Meadow Trace Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2652 Meadow Trace Dr have a pool?
No, 2652 Meadow Trace Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2652 Meadow Trace Dr have accessible units?
No, 2652 Meadow Trace Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2652 Meadow Trace Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2652 Meadow Trace Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2652 Meadow Trace Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2652 Meadow Trace Dr has units with air conditioning.
