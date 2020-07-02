All apartments in Snellville
2294 Stratford Lane
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:51 PM

2294 Stratford Lane

2294 Stratford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2294 Stratford Lane, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Snellville, GA is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, cozy finished basement with outdoor access, off kitchen breakfast nook with natural views, attached garage, rustic fireplace surrounded by built-in bookshelves in family room, en suite master bath, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/ 

Move-In Special! Lease before 04/30/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2294 Stratford Lane have any available units?
2294 Stratford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
Is 2294 Stratford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2294 Stratford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2294 Stratford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2294 Stratford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2294 Stratford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2294 Stratford Lane offers parking.
Does 2294 Stratford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2294 Stratford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2294 Stratford Lane have a pool?
No, 2294 Stratford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2294 Stratford Lane have accessible units?
No, 2294 Stratford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2294 Stratford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2294 Stratford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2294 Stratford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2294 Stratford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

