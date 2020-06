Amenities

This Family Friendly Floor Plan Features An Open Floor Plan With Easy Care Vinyl Plank Flooring in the Great Room, Kitchen and Dining Area. Kitchen Also Features Stainless Steel Appliances. All Bedrooms Are Upstairs and Master Bedroom Suite Features a Tiled Master Bath Accented By a Tiled Surround On The Large Garden Tub Along With Double Vanities. Loft Area Upstairs Great For Office Or Kids Play Area. No pets please. Call Cathy at ReMax Accent for showing code 912-525-1176

