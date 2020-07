Amenities

Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. The Retreat at River Park Apartments is centrally located in the heart of Sandy Springs. The community offers six newly renovated and spacious floor plans with one, two, and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and wood burning fireplaces. The property features a business center, fitness center, dog park, newly renovated clubhouse, and swimming pools.