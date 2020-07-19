All apartments in Rockdale County
Find more places like 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockdale County, GA
/
1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast

1613 SE Brentwood Xing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1613 SE Brentwood Xing, Rockdale County, GA 30013

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,325 sf home is located in Conyers, Ga. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast have any available units?
1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
What amenities does 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast have?
Some of 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast offers parking.
Does 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast have a pool?
No, 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 Brentwood Crossing Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAConyers, GARedan, GAStone Mountain, GACovington, GALoganville, GATucker, GA
Snellville, GAMcDonough, GAClarkston, GABelvedere Park, GACandler-McAfee, GAPanthersville, GAScottdale, GAAvondale Estates, GANorth Decatur, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College