789 Adams Dr

Attractive 3 BR 2 Bath Home on Adams, PETS OK, Carport, Basement - Take a look at this attractive 3 Bed Room Home. Recently painted and updated, there are wood floors throughout. The kitchen has loads of counter space and features upper cabinets to the ceiling. We provide a refrigerator and a stove. We're counting on you to bring the pots and pans. A built in Cabinet provides extra storage in the Dining Room, and a basement provides lots of storage space for all the Christmas Decorations. Three nice size bedrooms and 2 updated baths complete this home. Located between Church St and 85, Shopping is quite convenient.



We are pet friendly and welcome pets of all sizes and breeds! Please ask about our pet policy



This house is equipped with a system that allows you to tour the home on your own without an appointment needed. Simply go to the website listed in this ad or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



Our renter criteria includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. NO evictions in the last 3 yrs and no outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No Sexual, Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1298.00 your take home pay must be $3,894.00)

6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease

7.Must be 18 to apply

8.No credit card in collections over $500

9.Tenant is required to have renter's insurance, and provide proof of coverage, or automatically be enrolled in Cordia Management's liability insurance.



$60.00 Non refundable Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



