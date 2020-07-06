All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated February 12 2020 at 1:39 AM

7237 Williamsburg Drive

7237 Williamsburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7237 Williamsburg Drive, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Riverdale! Enjoy features such as unique light fixtures, hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious backyard, and 2 car garage!

Location is perfect and close to restaurants, shopping and interstates! Only a 15-20 minute drive from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport!

Pets Allowed!

Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7237 Williamsburg Drive have any available units?
7237 Williamsburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 7237 Williamsburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7237 Williamsburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7237 Williamsburg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7237 Williamsburg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7237 Williamsburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7237 Williamsburg Drive offers parking.
Does 7237 Williamsburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7237 Williamsburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7237 Williamsburg Drive have a pool?
No, 7237 Williamsburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7237 Williamsburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 7237 Williamsburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7237 Williamsburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7237 Williamsburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7237 Williamsburg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7237 Williamsburg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

