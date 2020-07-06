7237 Williamsburg Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Riverdale! Enjoy features such as unique light fixtures, hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious backyard, and 2 car garage!



Location is perfect and close to restaurants, shopping and interstates! Only a 15-20 minute drive from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport!



Pets Allowed!



