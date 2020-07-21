7154 Williamsburg Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome. Conveniently located within walking distance of multiple schools, shops/restaurants. Walk into the foyer and to your left is the breakfast area in front of a beautiful bay window along with the gorgeous kitchen. Towards the back of the home you'll find a spacious living room with hardwood floors and a door leading to your private fenced in backyard. Also on the first story is a half bathroom for your convenience. Upstairs you'll find the laundry closet along with two spacious bedrooms (each with their own bathroom). This home will not last long! Welcome Home!