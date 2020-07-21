All apartments in Riverdale
Find more places like 7154 Williamsburg Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
7154 Williamsburg Dr
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

7154 Williamsburg Dr

7154 Williamsburg Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7154 Williamsburg Drive, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome. Conveniently located within walking distance of multiple schools, shops/restaurants. Walk into the foyer and to your left is the breakfast area in front of a beautiful bay window along with the gorgeous kitchen. Towards the back of the home you'll find a spacious living room with hardwood floors and a door leading to your private fenced in backyard. Also on the first story is a half bathroom for your convenience. Upstairs you'll find the laundry closet along with two spacious bedrooms (each with their own bathroom). This home will not last long! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7154 Williamsburg Dr have any available units?
7154 Williamsburg Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7154 Williamsburg Dr have?
Some of 7154 Williamsburg Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7154 Williamsburg Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7154 Williamsburg Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7154 Williamsburg Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7154 Williamsburg Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 7154 Williamsburg Dr offer parking?
No, 7154 Williamsburg Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7154 Williamsburg Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7154 Williamsburg Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7154 Williamsburg Dr have a pool?
No, 7154 Williamsburg Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7154 Williamsburg Dr have accessible units?
No, 7154 Williamsburg Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7154 Williamsburg Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7154 Williamsburg Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274

Similar Pages

Riverdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Riverdale Apartments with ParkingRiverdale Apartments with Pools
Riverdale Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College