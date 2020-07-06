All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated November 6 2019

6347 Ascot Lane

Location

6347 Ascot Lane, Riverdale, GA 30296

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is perfectly situated in a private cul-de-sac, it has 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, HUGE family room, spacious lot. Check out the additional Features: Garage with kitchen access, formal living room with, the kitchen has a view to the dining room. Enjoy your favorite beverage in front of the fireplace in the spacious family room which allows access to the back yard! General Amenities Fireplace grass paved driveway Interior Amenities Garbage Disposal Gas Hot Water Range/Oven Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6347 Ascot Lane have any available units?
6347 Ascot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6347 Ascot Lane have?
Some of 6347 Ascot Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6347 Ascot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6347 Ascot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6347 Ascot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6347 Ascot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 6347 Ascot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6347 Ascot Lane offers parking.
Does 6347 Ascot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6347 Ascot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6347 Ascot Lane have a pool?
No, 6347 Ascot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6347 Ascot Lane have accessible units?
No, 6347 Ascot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6347 Ascot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6347 Ascot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

