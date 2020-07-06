6347 Ascot Lane

Amenities

garbage disposal garage fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home is perfectly situated in a private cul-de-sac, it has 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, HUGE family room, spacious lot. Check out the additional Features: Garage with kitchen access, formal living room with, the kitchen has a view to the dining room. Enjoy your favorite beverage in front of the fireplace in the spacious family room which allows access to the back yard! General Amenities Fireplace grass paved driveway Interior Amenities Garbage Disposal Gas Hot Water Range/Oven Refrigerator