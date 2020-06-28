All apartments in Riverdale
Find more places like 506 Durham Xing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
506 Durham Xing
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:13 PM

506 Durham Xing

506 Durham Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
Apartments under $900
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

506 Durham Crossing, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Located in the beautiful Windermere subdivision with easy access to 285/85 and minutes from the Atlanta Airport and Downtown Atlanta this 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home is available now.

The large Great Room Design floor plan offers an open Living Room - with fireplace, and Dining Room; as well as a Kitchen with a HUGE Pantry and Stainless Steel appliances.

The Master Bedroom features trey ceilings and a spa-like bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub; as well as a Walk-in Closet.

2 additional bedrooms and a Full Bath are located on the main level as well.

A 4th Bedroom or Bonus Room is located upstairs and is the perfect out of the way location for a teenager or home office.

A 2 -car garage is accessed off of the Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer hookups.

The home does offer central heat and cooling.
It is a gas furnace and cooking making it a low-cost heating alternative to electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Durham Xing have any available units?
506 Durham Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Durham Xing have?
Some of 506 Durham Xing's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Durham Xing currently offering any rent specials?
506 Durham Xing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Durham Xing pet-friendly?
No, 506 Durham Xing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 506 Durham Xing offer parking?
Yes, 506 Durham Xing offers parking.
Does 506 Durham Xing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Durham Xing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Durham Xing have a pool?
No, 506 Durham Xing does not have a pool.
Does 506 Durham Xing have accessible units?
No, 506 Durham Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Durham Xing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Durham Xing has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274

Similar Pages

Riverdale 1 BedroomsRiverdale 2 Bedrooms
Riverdale Apartments under $900Riverdale Apartments with Parking
Riverdale Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College