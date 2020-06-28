506 Durham Xing

Amenities
Located in the beautiful Windermere subdivision with easy access to 285/85 and minutes from the Atlanta Airport and Downtown Atlanta this 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home is available now.
The large Great Room Design floor plan offers an open Living Room - with fireplace, and Dining Room; as well as a Kitchen with a HUGE Pantry and Stainless Steel appliances.
The Master Bedroom features trey ceilings and a spa-like bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub; as well as a Walk-in Closet.
2 additional bedrooms and a Full Bath are located on the main level as well.
A 4th Bedroom or Bonus Room is located upstairs and is the perfect out of the way location for a teenager or home office.
A 2 -car garage is accessed off of the Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer hookups.
The home does offer central heat and cooling.
It is a gas furnace and cooking making it a low-cost heating alternative to electric.