All apartments in Riverdale
Find more places like 241 Derby Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
241 Derby Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

241 Derby Drive

241 Derby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
Apartments under $900
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

241 Derby Drive, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Derby Drive have any available units?
241 Derby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 241 Derby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
241 Derby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Derby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Derby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 241 Derby Drive offer parking?
No, 241 Derby Drive does not offer parking.
Does 241 Derby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Derby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Derby Drive have a pool?
No, 241 Derby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 241 Derby Drive have accessible units?
No, 241 Derby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Derby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Derby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Derby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Derby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274

Similar Pages

Riverdale 1 BedroomsRiverdale 2 Bedrooms
Riverdale Apartments under $900Riverdale Apartments with Parking
Riverdale Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College