All apartments in Riverdale
Find more places like 1283 Labrador Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
1283 Labrador Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1283 Labrador Lane

1283 Labrador Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1283 Labrador Lane, Riverdale, GA 30296

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Riverdale,GA. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1283 Labrador Lane have any available units?
1283 Labrador Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1283 Labrador Lane have?
Some of 1283 Labrador Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1283 Labrador Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1283 Labrador Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1283 Labrador Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1283 Labrador Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1283 Labrador Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1283 Labrador Lane offers parking.
Does 1283 Labrador Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1283 Labrador Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1283 Labrador Lane have a pool?
No, 1283 Labrador Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1283 Labrador Lane have accessible units?
No, 1283 Labrador Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1283 Labrador Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1283 Labrador Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274

Similar Pages

Riverdale 1 BedroomsRiverdale 2 Bedrooms
Riverdale Apartments with ParkingRiverdale Apartments with Pools
Riverdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College