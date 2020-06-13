82 Apartments for rent in Richmond Hill, GA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
85 Blue Oak Drive
85 Blue Oak Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1661 sqft
Beautiful one story home with an open layout and private backyard FOR RENT. Located close to Richmond Hill Schools. Once you walk into the home you're greeted by a foyer. The kitchen overlooks the dining area, living room, and backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1130 Canyon Oak Loop
1130 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1538 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse with a Direct Access Garage! Incredible Richmond Hill Location in Live Oak! Zoned for All Richmond Hill Schools! Huge 1444 Square Feet! Fabulous 2-tone luxury paint - Beautiful Finishes and Upgrades

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
170 Belle Grove Circle
170 Belle Grove Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1584 sqft
170 Belle Grove Circle Richmond Hill Rent $1570 Great home in Mulberry Subdivision. 3 bedroom 2 bath, open floor plan with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar. Wood burning fireplace.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1504 River Oaks Drive
1504 River Oaks Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2972 sqft
Take a 3D tour of this home https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8eAakPpVNFr Low maintenance living in Richmond Hill's Gated Community of River Oaks. Enjoy a community that is right along the Great Ogeechee River.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
109 Richmond Walk Drive
109 Richmond Walk Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2375 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 Richmond Walk Drive in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
210 Canyon Oak Loop
210 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1454 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 Canyon Oak Loop in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
50 Bark Branch Road
50 Bark Branch Rd, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2329 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50 Bark Branch Road in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1005 Canyon Oak Loop
1005 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1441 sqft
Great 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Live Oak. Maintenance Free Living. 1 Car Garage. Over 1400 sq.ft. Living room with fireplace, tile foyer, carpet throughout. All black appliances with over range microwave.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
56 Lewis Drive
56 Lewis Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 56 Lewis Drive in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
28 Osprey Drive
28 Osprey Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 28 Osprey Drive in Richmond Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
290 Young Way
290 Young Way, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2052 sqft
TWO SIDED BONUS W/DBL CLOSET IS 4TH BR. AND A BONUS AREA. BRICK BEAUTY ON BIG CORNER LOT.4 BEDS, 2.5 BATHS, BONUS, & FENCED BACKYARD! SEP DINING ROOM, GREAT RM WITH FIREPLACE, OPEN KITCHEN LAYOUT WITH BREAKFAST AREA.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
308 Scarlett Lane
308 Scarlett Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2107 sqft
308 Scarlett Lane Available 07/01/20 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the City of Richmond Hill - Close to both I-95 Exits - Take a 3D tour of this home https://my.matterport.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Coleman Court
35 Coleman Ct, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
35 Coleman Court Available 07/10/20 Coming Soon!- 3BD, 2.5BTH Townhome! - *BRAND NEW* This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is move-in ready! Open concept main living area with laminate wood flooring.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Golden Grove Lane
504 Golden Grove Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2053 sqft
504 Golden Grove Lane Available 07/06/20 Coming Available! Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home In the HEART of Richmond Hill! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is conveniently located in the heart of Richmond Hill in the Mainstreet subdivision.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
695 E. Bristol Way
695 Bristol Way, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
2516 sqft
695 E. Bristol Way Available 07/01/20 695 Bristol Way - 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms In Richmond Hill's Mainstreet Subdivision - Information contained herein is strictly subject to verification thru www.richmondhillrentals.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Williams Ave
130 Williams Ave, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
130 Williams Ave Available 06/19/20 Amenity loaded Richmond Place Subdivision! - Location! Location! Location! Within city limits of Richmond Hill. Walk to grocery, Starbucks, library, post office and bank. Richmond Hill school system.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
320 Canyon Oak Loop
320 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1476 sqft
Central Richmond Hill - Live Oak Plantation - Amenity Community - FANTASTIC 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH UPGRADED SS APPLIANCES. EASY LIVING WITH NO YARD MAINTENANCE, SMALL FENCED PATIO FOR GRILLING AND ENTERTAINING.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Shady Hill Circle
130 Shady Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2616 sqft
130 Shady Hill Circle Available 07/07/20 130 Shady Hill Cirlce * Richmond Hill, GA $1900/month - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with formal dining room, great room and family room with fireplace. Master on main. Wood floors downstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
52 Lonnie Drive
52 Lonnie Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2434 sqft
52 Lonnie Drive Available 07/07/20 52 Lonnie Drive * Richmond Hill GA * $1950 - Executive home w/ 4 BR plus loft & 2.5BA. Greatroom w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ breakfast bar & stainless appliances & large breakfast area. Master BR upstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
153 Hall Street
153 Hall St, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1895 sqft
153 Hall Street Available 07/07/20 153 Hall Street ***Available July 7th or Sooner*** - All brick home with 4 Bedrooms & 2 full baths with privacy fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
183 Landing Way
183 Landing Way, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
"Now Available" 183 Landing Way - Cottage style living in Richmond Hill! This beautiful home has a lovely front porch, hardwood floors in the living room, tile in the kitchen, carpets in bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
426 Boyd Drive
426 Boyd Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
A beautiful home with many upgrades in the heart of Richmond Hill! Conveniently located to schools and shopping! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a huge bonus room with a closet and recently updated wooden floors (tiles in kitchen and

1 of 30

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
307 Robinson Loop
307 Robinson Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is set on a large, private lot in a beautiful neighborhood in the center of Richmond Hill. This home has a large, detached garage and also a single car car port. The neighborhood is quiet and well kept.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Richmond Hill, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Richmond Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

