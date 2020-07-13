/
pet friendly apartments
67 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Richmond Hill, GA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Richmond Walk
110 Richmond Walk Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2629 sqft
110 Richmond Walk Available 07/24/20 *Coming Soon* 110 Richmond Walk - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Richmond Hill! Very open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Also has a formal dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
76 Sandpiper Road
76 Sandpiper Rd, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
76 Sandpiper Road Available 09/07/20 - Striking 1,150 sq ft ,3 Bed/2 Bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Newly refurbished and modernized with LVP flooring in the family room, kitchen, eating area, hallway, master bath and guest bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Shady Hill Circle
130 Shady Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2616 sqft
130 Shady Hill Cirlce * Richmond Hill, GA $1900/month - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with formal dining room, great room and family room with fireplace. Master on main. Wood floors downstairs. Fenced yard with large deck. Washer/Dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
264 Osprey Drive
264 Osprey Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1324 sqft
264 Osprey Drive Available 09/09/20 Richmond Hill - 3 BR 2 BA - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with updated kitchen, and Master en suite. Master suite with walk in closet and new bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
235 Red Oak Drive
235 Red Oak Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2312 sqft
Available August 7th!!! $1775 a month - Two-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & bonus room. Large kitchen with island, pantry and dinette area. Master bedroom is downstairs with large walk-in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
52 Lonnie Drive
52 Lonnie Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2434 sqft
52 Lonnie Drive * Richmond Hill GA * $1900 - Executive home w/ 4 BR plus loft & 2.5BA. Greatroom w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ breakfast bar & stainless appliances & large breakfast area. Master BR upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1050 Canyon Oak Loop
1050 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1441 sqft
1050 Canyon Oak Loop Available 08/07/20 Available in August - Located in the heart of Richmond Hill in Live Oak Subdivision, this town home will be available for move in during August! 3 bedrooms (all bedrooms upstairs) 2 1/2 bathrooms, living
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
345 Ivey Street
345 Ivey St, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1865 sqft
345 Ivey Street Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE MID-JULY - Welcome Home to this Two-Story Home situated the Market Street Subdivision in Richmond Hill, featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms conveniently located to I-95 for easy commuting to Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
252 Flint Creek Drive
252 Flint Creek Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
*Available Now* 252 Flint Creek Drive in Mulberry subdivision, Richmond Hill - Beautiful all brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fireplace. Beautiful fenced back yard. Hardwood floors in living areas and master bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
933 Young Way
933 Young Way, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2850 sqft
Available for move in June 22nd***$2000 a month - 4br/2.5ba & 3 car garage home has Master Suite on main floor w/ trey ceilings and marble bath. Kitchen has granite counters and living room is pre-wired for surround sound.
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
75 Golden Rod Loop
75 Golden Rod Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2054 sqft
1/2 of one month free with 12 month Lease!! 75 Golden Rod Loop Rent - $2150 Executive home in Richmond Hill! Community has Swimming Pool and Playground! Close to Schools, Recreation Center, Shopping and I95! Cottage Style Home has All The Bells
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
183 Landing Way
183 Landing Way, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
"Now Available" 183 Landing Way - Cottage style living in Richmond Hill! This beautiful home has a lovely front porch, hardwood floors in the living room, tile in the kitchen, carpets in bedrooms.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
307 Robinson Loop
307 Robinson Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is set on a large, private lot in a beautiful neighborhood in the center of Richmond Hill. This home has a large, detached garage and also a single car car port. The neighborhood is quiet and well kept.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
45 Osprey Dr
45 Osprey Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1170 sqft
Two Bedroom House in Richmond Hill - Two bedroom, one bathroom house in Richmond Hill. Features bonus room, dine-in kitchen, and fenced-in back yard with view of lake.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
43 Steven Street
43 Steven St, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1375 sqft
Large Fenced Corner Lot in Richmond Place Subdivision - Location, Location, Location!! 1 story living in this rare rental opportunity! 3 bed/2 bath split plan located in the highly sought after subdivision of Richmond Place.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
32 Port Drive
32 Port Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1361 sqft
"Now Available" 32 Port Drive - Great deal in Richmond Hill! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home. Fireplace in the living room, 1 car garage, fenced backyard, and a sunroom. New paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms and dining room. Pets negotiable.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
81 Jack Snipe Court
81 Jack Snipe Ct E, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
81 Jack Snipe Court Available 04/06/20 *Coming Soon* - 81 Jack Snipe Court - Great house in Piercefield Forest! All brick 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a nice shady yard. Pets negotiable. More information on Pet Policy available at: http://www.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Dearborn Dr.
142 Dearborn Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1361 sqft
142 Dearborn Dr. Available 08/13/20 Great Neighborhood! Great Location! - 3 bed 2 bath with large fenced back yard and screened in back porch. Spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen with breakfast area. 2 car garage. (RLNE4868614)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
59 Cypress Lane
59 Cypress Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1478 sqft
59 Cypress Lane Available 08/14/20 Richmond Hill - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with Fenced Courtyard! - Spacious town home in Cypress Point Community. 3 BR 2.5 Bath with half bath on main floor for guests.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Hill
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
21 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
17 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1079 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
