Last updated June 14 2020

73 Apartments for rent in Richmond Hill, GA with garage

Last updated June 14
$
22 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1130 Canyon Oak Loop
1130 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1538 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse with a Direct Access Garage! Incredible Richmond Hill Location in Live Oak! Zoned for All Richmond Hill Schools! Huge 1444 Square Feet! Fabulous 2-tone luxury paint - Beautiful Finishes and Upgrades

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
75 Golden Rod Loop
75 Golden Rod Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2054 sqft
75 Golden rod Loop Rent - $2150 Executive home in Richmond Hill! Community has Swimming Pool and Playground! Close to Schools, Recreation Center, Shopping and I95! Cottage Style Home has All The Bells and Whistles! Open Concept Floor Plan!

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1504 River Oaks Drive
1504 River Oaks Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2972 sqft
Take a 3D tour of this home https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8eAakPpVNFr Low maintenance living in Richmond Hill's Gated Community of River Oaks. Enjoy a community that is right along the Great Ogeechee River.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1005 Canyon Oak Loop
1005 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1441 sqft
Great 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Live Oak. Maintenance Free Living. 1 Car Garage. Over 1400 sq.ft. Living room with fireplace, tile foyer, carpet throughout. All black appliances with over range microwave.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
190 Scarlett Lane
190 Scarlett Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,760
2154 sqft
190 Scarlett Lane Available 06/29/20 *Coming Soon* 190 Scarlett Lane - Great 4 Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
750 Canyon Oak Loop
750 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome in Live Oak Plantation - : Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Beautiful wood laminate floors throughout main living area. Open kitchen with breakfast area and plenty of counter and cabinet space.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
320 Canyon Oak Loop
320 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1476 sqft
Central Richmond Hill - Live Oak Plantation - Amenity Community - FANTASTIC 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH UPGRADED SS APPLIANCES. EASY LIVING WITH NO YARD MAINTENANCE, SMALL FENCED PATIO FOR GRILLING AND ENTERTAINING.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
695 E. Bristol Way
695 Bristol Way, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
2516 sqft
695 E. Bristol Way Available 07/01/20 695 Bristol Way - 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms In Richmond Hill's Mainstreet Subdivision - Information contained herein is strictly subject to verification thru www.richmondhillrentals.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
130 Williams Ave
130 Williams Ave, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
130 Williams Ave Available 06/19/20 Amenity loaded Richmond Place Subdivision! - Location! Location! Location! Within city limits of Richmond Hill. Walk to grocery, Starbucks, library, post office and bank. Richmond Hill school system.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
153 Hall Street
153 Hall St, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1895 sqft
153 Hall Street Available 07/07/20 153 Hall Street ***Available July 7th or Sooner*** - All brick home with 4 Bedrooms & 2 full baths with privacy fenced yard.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
283 Laurel Hill
283 Laurel Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1506 sqft
283 Laurel Hill Available 07/10/20 Coming Available Mid-July! Conveniently Located in Richmond Hill! - MORE PHOTOS TO COME of this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Mainstreet.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
308 Scarlett Lane
308 Scarlett Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2107 sqft
308 Scarlett Lane Available 07/01/20 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the City of Richmond Hill - Close to both I-95 Exits - Take a 3D tour of this home https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
254 Magnolia Street
254 Magnolia St, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1052 sqft
Available 07/09/20 Month to Month Fully Furnished All Utilities - great as you transition in or out of town. Pet Friendly! About Poppy Place - Short Term Rental Fully Furnished This is a two bedroom, one bath home located in Richmond Hill, GA.

Last updated May 3
1 Unit Available
426 Boyd Drive
426 Boyd Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
A beautiful home with many upgrades in the heart of Richmond Hill! Conveniently located to schools and shopping! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a huge bonus room with a closet and recently updated wooden floors (tiles in kitchen and

Last updated April 12
1 Unit Available
307 Robinson Loop
307 Robinson Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is set on a large, private lot in a beautiful neighborhood in the center of Richmond Hill. This home has a large, detached garage and also a single car car port. The neighborhood is quiet and well kept.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
43 Steven Street
43 Steven St, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1375 sqft
Large Fenced Corner Lot in Richmond Place Subdivision - Location, Location, Location!! 1 story living in this rare rental opportunity! 3 bed/2 bath split plan located in the highly sought after subdivision of Richmond Place.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
32 Port Drive
32 Port Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1361 sqft
"Now Available" 32 Port Drive - Great deal in Richmond Hill! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom home. Fireplace in the living room, 1 car garage, fenced backyard, and a sunroom. New paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms and dining room. Pets negotiable.
Results within 1 mile of Richmond Hill

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
39 Dutchtown Road
39 Dutchtown Rd, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1797 sqft
This home has some gorgeous trees, and large open yard. The back deck is a perfect spot to entertain! 1797 square feet; 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Richmond Hill.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
120 Sail Maker Lane
120 Sail Maker Ln, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3404 sqft
120 Sail Maker Lane Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in Creekside - Richmond Hill - TAKE A 3D TOUR OF 120 SAIL MAKER LANE! https://my.matterport.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond Hill
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Last updated June 14
12 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Last updated June 13
$
10 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Richmond Hill, GA

Richmond Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

