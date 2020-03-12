1504 River Oaks Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Take a 3D tour of this home https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8eAakPpVNFr



Low maintenance living in Richmond Hill's Gated Community of River Oaks. Enjoy a community that is right along the Great Ogeechee River.

This is a first floor condo with all new paint and upgrades. Gorgeous hardwood and tile flooring in the main living areas, very open floorpan, large living room with fireplace and beautiful built-ins.

Spacious eat-in kitchen with island, lots of cabinet space, corianders countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

Separate dining area and separate office.

Master bedroom suite features a large walk-on closet, master bath with double vanities, separate shower, and jacuzzi tub. Guest rooms have Jack and Jill bathroom between them. 2 car garage with remote.

Large screen porch overlooking the lagoon

Just a short walk from the condo to River Oaks amenities.

Relax at the community pool or enjoy evening sunsets on the community dock.