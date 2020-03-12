All apartments in Richmond Hill
Find more places like 1504 River Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond Hill, GA
/
1504 River Oaks Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:27 PM

1504 River Oaks Drive

1504 River Oaks Dr · (912) 756-6888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond Hill
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1504 River Oaks Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Take a 3D tour of this home https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8eAakPpVNFr

Low maintenance living in Richmond Hill's Gated Community of River Oaks. Enjoy a community that is right along the Great Ogeechee River.
This is a first floor condo with all new paint and upgrades. Gorgeous hardwood and tile flooring in the main living areas, very open floorpan, large living room with fireplace and beautiful built-ins.
Spacious eat-in kitchen with island, lots of cabinet space, corianders countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Separate dining area and separate office.
Master bedroom suite features a large walk-on closet, master bath with double vanities, separate shower, and jacuzzi tub. Guest rooms have Jack and Jill bathroom between them. 2 car garage with remote.
Large screen porch overlooking the lagoon
Just a short walk from the condo to River Oaks amenities.
Relax at the community pool or enjoy evening sunsets on the community dock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 River Oaks Drive have any available units?
1504 River Oaks Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1504 River Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1504 River Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 River Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1504 River Oaks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 River Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1504 River Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Hill.
Does 1504 River Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1504 River Oaks Drive does offer parking.
Does 1504 River Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 River Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 River Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1504 River Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 1504 River Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1504 River Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 River Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 River Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 River Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 River Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1504 River Oaks Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr
Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Similar Pages

Richmond Hill 1 BedroomsRichmond Hill 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichmond Hill 3 Bedrooms
Richmond Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GA
Dock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GASt. Simons, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GACountry Club Estates, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity