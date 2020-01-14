All apartments in Redan
Last updated January 14 2020

6263 Giles Road

6263 Giles Road · No Longer Available
Location

6263 Giles Road, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
"GREATLY REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY" - RARE FIND - DUAL LIVING/SEPARATE IN-LAW SUITE LITHONIA, SPECTACULAR HOME OF GRACE AND CHARM - BRAND NEW RENOVATION AVAILABLE NOW - Exquisite elegance, charm and an executive style of a higher standard of living are exceptionally captured in this outstanding home which has been made completely new again!

Ranch style from the front, 2 story from the back, this home has too many features to list including a separate suite complete with kitchen and bathroom which is a very rare find in Lithonia!

Comfortably nestled and taking presence behind remote controlled security gates the high-end finishes are a haven to be seen!

* 4-5 Very Large Bedrooms
* 4 Brand New Stunning Bathrooms
* Large Guest Powder Room
* Formal and Informal Living Areas
* Sunken Lounge with Recessed Display Shelving
* 2 Chefs Kitchens Straight From a Vogue Magazine to Delight the Most Fastidious of Chefs
* Grand Tiled Entryway with Wood Paneled Walls
* Internal Columns
* Quality Carpet and Hardwood Floors Throughout
* More Featured Wood Paneling
* Very Large Separate Laundry with Washer and Dryer - Perfectly Planned, Oozing with Cupboard Space
* Combination of Marble and Stone Mantled Fire Places with Safety Doors
* Mixture of Vaulted and Recessed Ceilings with Spectacular Cornices
* Fans Throughout
* Double French Doors to Garden
* Large Basement
* Private Decks
* Huge Entertainment Deck
* Partially Fenced Back Yard
* Circular Driveway
* Remote Entry Garage
* Huge Storage

Refreshing, light filled and all high-end quality!
This romantic Federation style home will be a gem of a find in Lithonia and presents a rare opportunity offering quality separate living quarters.

Properties like these rarely come along.

Close to shopping mall, selection of good schools and convenient access to I-20.

Private viewings only - call Carmen the leasing consultant to view at a time suitable to you. 404.334.7195.

(RLNE5150041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6263 Giles Road have any available units?
6263 Giles Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 6263 Giles Road have?
Some of 6263 Giles Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6263 Giles Road currently offering any rent specials?
6263 Giles Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6263 Giles Road pet-friendly?
No, 6263 Giles Road is not pet friendly.
Does 6263 Giles Road offer parking?
Yes, 6263 Giles Road offers parking.
Does 6263 Giles Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6263 Giles Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6263 Giles Road have a pool?
No, 6263 Giles Road does not have a pool.
Does 6263 Giles Road have accessible units?
No, 6263 Giles Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6263 Giles Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6263 Giles Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6263 Giles Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6263 Giles Road does not have units with air conditioning.
