6263 Giles Road

"GREATLY REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY" - RARE FIND - DUAL LIVING/SEPARATE IN-LAW SUITE LITHONIA, SPECTACULAR HOME OF GRACE AND CHARM - BRAND NEW RENOVATION AVAILABLE NOW - Exquisite elegance, charm and an executive style of a higher standard of living are exceptionally captured in this outstanding home which has been made completely new again!



Ranch style from the front, 2 story from the back, this home has too many features to list including a separate suite complete with kitchen and bathroom which is a very rare find in Lithonia!



Comfortably nestled and taking presence behind remote controlled security gates the high-end finishes are a haven to be seen!



* 4-5 Very Large Bedrooms

* 4 Brand New Stunning Bathrooms

* Large Guest Powder Room

* Formal and Informal Living Areas

* Sunken Lounge with Recessed Display Shelving

* 2 Chefs Kitchens Straight From a Vogue Magazine to Delight the Most Fastidious of Chefs

* Grand Tiled Entryway with Wood Paneled Walls

* Internal Columns

* Quality Carpet and Hardwood Floors Throughout

* More Featured Wood Paneling

* Very Large Separate Laundry with Washer and Dryer - Perfectly Planned, Oozing with Cupboard Space

* Combination of Marble and Stone Mantled Fire Places with Safety Doors

* Mixture of Vaulted and Recessed Ceilings with Spectacular Cornices

* Fans Throughout

* Double French Doors to Garden

* Large Basement

* Private Decks

* Huge Entertainment Deck

* Partially Fenced Back Yard

* Circular Driveway

* Remote Entry Garage

* Huge Storage



Refreshing, light filled and all high-end quality!

This romantic Federation style home will be a gem of a find in Lithonia and presents a rare opportunity offering quality separate living quarters.



Properties like these rarely come along.



Close to shopping mall, selection of good schools and convenient access to I-20.



Private viewings only - call Carmen the leasing consultant to view at a time suitable to you. 404.334.7195.



