Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:22 PM

5789 Marbut Road

5789 Marbut Road · No Longer Available
Location

5789 Marbut Road, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5789 Marbut Road have any available units?
5789 Marbut Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5789 Marbut Road currently offering any rent specials?
5789 Marbut Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5789 Marbut Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5789 Marbut Road is pet friendly.
Does 5789 Marbut Road offer parking?
No, 5789 Marbut Road does not offer parking.
Does 5789 Marbut Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5789 Marbut Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5789 Marbut Road have a pool?
No, 5789 Marbut Road does not have a pool.
Does 5789 Marbut Road have accessible units?
No, 5789 Marbut Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5789 Marbut Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5789 Marbut Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5789 Marbut Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5789 Marbut Road does not have units with air conditioning.
