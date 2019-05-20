All apartments in Redan
5248 Long Green Lane

Location

5248 Long Green Lane, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love all that this home has to offer, especially all of the updates! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major APPLIANCES so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5248 Long Green Lane have any available units?
5248 Long Green Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5248 Long Green Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5248 Long Green Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5248 Long Green Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5248 Long Green Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5248 Long Green Lane offer parking?
No, 5248 Long Green Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5248 Long Green Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5248 Long Green Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5248 Long Green Lane have a pool?
No, 5248 Long Green Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5248 Long Green Lane have accessible units?
No, 5248 Long Green Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5248 Long Green Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5248 Long Green Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5248 Long Green Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5248 Long Green Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
