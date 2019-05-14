All apartments in Redan
4746 White Oak Trail
Last updated May 14 2019 at 11:00 PM

4746 White Oak Trail

4746 White Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4746 White Oak Trail, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4746 White Oak Trail have any available units?
4746 White Oak Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 4746 White Oak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4746 White Oak Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4746 White Oak Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4746 White Oak Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4746 White Oak Trail offer parking?
No, 4746 White Oak Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4746 White Oak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4746 White Oak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4746 White Oak Trail have a pool?
No, 4746 White Oak Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4746 White Oak Trail have accessible units?
No, 4746 White Oak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4746 White Oak Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4746 White Oak Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4746 White Oak Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4746 White Oak Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
