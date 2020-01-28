All apartments in Redan
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

2121 Scarbrough Road

2121 Scarbrough Road · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Scarbrough Road, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly updated 5 bedroom 2 Bath in Stone Mountain - Check out this dreamy home on Scarborough Rd. It's been recently updated. The circular floor plan keeps traffic flow moving through the house. There's plenty of living space with the Living, Dining and Family Rooms. The kitchen, which is open to the dining area, has lots of nice space and counter area. We provide a Refrigerator and a Stove. A Dishwasher is already installed! Five roomy bedrooms and 2 baths complete this lovely home. Bring your golf clubs - this home is located just north of Covington Rd and West of Panola Rd. Several Golf courses are near by!

This home has open door access for self showings at your convenience without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Please copy and paste the link to your browser. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour!

We love PETS so plan to bring yours. Ask about our pet policy.

For more info contact Shay, a Cordia Management leasing agent, by text or phone at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria which includes:

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1189613?source=marketing

Our renter criteria includes:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No Sexual, Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1288.00. your take home pay must be $3,864.00)
6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease
7.Must be 18 to apply
8.No credit card in collections over $500
9.Tenant is required to have renter's insurance, and provide proof of coverage, or automatically be enrolled in Cordia Management's liability insurance. (If you have a Dog renters insurance is required)

$60.00 Non refundable Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

(RLNE5426926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
