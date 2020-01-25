All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1945 MATTHEW WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1945 MATTHEW WAY
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

1945 MATTHEW WAY

1945 Matthew Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1945 Matthew Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
At Last, This Is What You've Been Searching For. - The living room is open, an eat-in area in kitchen with a dishwasher, fireplace, a nice backyard with deck, and a one-car garage. Nearby schools include Flat Shoals Elementary School, McNair Middle School, McNair High SchoolThe closest grocery stores are Three Brothers Food Mart, Redan Mercado Shopping Center and Kroger. Nearby coffee shops include Richard and Rods House. Nearby restaurants include Dudley's Restaurant, Batter's Box LLC and SUBWAY Restaurants.

We do allow pets with a $350.00 Non refundable pet deposit

Deposit + 1 Months Rent

To preview one of our properties or to get more information please call:

678-807-5150

(RLNE2056197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 MATTHEW WAY have any available units?
1945 MATTHEW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1945 MATTHEW WAY have?
Some of 1945 MATTHEW WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 MATTHEW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1945 MATTHEW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 MATTHEW WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1945 MATTHEW WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1945 MATTHEW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1945 MATTHEW WAY offers parking.
Does 1945 MATTHEW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 MATTHEW WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 MATTHEW WAY have a pool?
No, 1945 MATTHEW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1945 MATTHEW WAY have accessible units?
No, 1945 MATTHEW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 MATTHEW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1945 MATTHEW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1945 MATTHEW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1945 MATTHEW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College