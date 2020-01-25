1945 MATTHEW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

At Last, This Is What You've Been Searching For. - The living room is open, an eat-in area in kitchen with a dishwasher, fireplace, a nice backyard with deck, and a one-car garage. Nearby schools include Flat Shoals Elementary School, McNair Middle School, McNair High SchoolThe closest grocery stores are Three Brothers Food Mart, Redan Mercado Shopping Center and Kroger. Nearby coffee shops include Richard and Rods House. Nearby restaurants include Dudley's Restaurant, Batter's Box LLC and SUBWAY Restaurants.



We do allow pets with a $350.00 Non refundable pet deposit



Deposit + 1 Months Rent



To preview one of our properties or to get more information please call:



678-807-5150



(RLNE2056197)