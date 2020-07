Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming & Spacious split level style, completely UPDATED/REMODELED home! Home has with large bonus bedroom downstairs with full bath. Two large bedrooms upstairs with bath. So much natural night!! Perfect for a starter home or for investors looking for great rental opportunity! NEW PAINT, NEW APPLIANCES, TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST! HUGE BACKYARD & DECK! Cabinets can be painted with right offer. The house is in ready move-in ready condition! Won't last long! MUST SEE!