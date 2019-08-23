All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1920 Gingham Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1920 Gingham Way
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:06 PM

1920 Gingham Way

1920 Gingham Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1920 Gingham Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Gingham Way have any available units?
1920 Gingham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1920 Gingham Way currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Gingham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Gingham Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 Gingham Way is pet friendly.
Does 1920 Gingham Way offer parking?
No, 1920 Gingham Way does not offer parking.
Does 1920 Gingham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Gingham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Gingham Way have a pool?
No, 1920 Gingham Way does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Gingham Way have accessible units?
No, 1920 Gingham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Gingham Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Gingham Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Gingham Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 Gingham Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRedan 3 Bedroom Apartments
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College