All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 1833 Clearlake Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
1833 Clearlake Trce
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1833 Clearlake Trce

1833 Clearlake Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1833 Clearlake Trace, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 RENT TO OWN VISIT.
www.2rent2buy.com

Completely SPACIOUS Renovated 2-story home! This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom home. Beautiful living room, family room with a brick fireplace, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Elegant formal dining room. Master suite with a soaking tub, separate shower, and toilet. Minutes from the restaurants, shopping, parks and schools.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/stone-mountain-ga?lid=12519946

(RLNE5104667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Clearlake Trce have any available units?
1833 Clearlake Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 1833 Clearlake Trce have?
Some of 1833 Clearlake Trce's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Clearlake Trce currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Clearlake Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Clearlake Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 Clearlake Trce is pet friendly.
Does 1833 Clearlake Trce offer parking?
Yes, 1833 Clearlake Trce offers parking.
Does 1833 Clearlake Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Clearlake Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Clearlake Trce have a pool?
No, 1833 Clearlake Trce does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Clearlake Trce have accessible units?
No, 1833 Clearlake Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Clearlake Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 Clearlake Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 Clearlake Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 Clearlake Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College