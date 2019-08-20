1833 Clearlake Trce

Amenities
Available 09/01/19 RENT TO OWN VISIT.
www.2rent2buy.com
Completely SPACIOUS Renovated 2-story home! This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom home. Beautiful living room, family room with a brick fireplace, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Elegant formal dining room. Master suite with a soaking tub, separate shower, and toilet. Minutes from the restaurants, shopping, parks and schools.
(RLNE5104667)