1476 Rockmoor Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1476 Rockmoor Ct
1476 Rockmoor Court
Location
1476 Rockmoor Court, Redan, GA 30088
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home in a quiet cul-de-sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1476 Rockmoor Ct have any available units?
1476 Rockmoor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
Is 1476 Rockmoor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1476 Rockmoor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 Rockmoor Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1476 Rockmoor Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 1476 Rockmoor Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1476 Rockmoor Ct offers parking.
Does 1476 Rockmoor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1476 Rockmoor Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 Rockmoor Ct have a pool?
No, 1476 Rockmoor Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1476 Rockmoor Ct have accessible units?
No, 1476 Rockmoor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 Rockmoor Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1476 Rockmoor Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1476 Rockmoor Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1476 Rockmoor Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
