1449 Golf Link Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful two story home in a GREAT neighborhood! 4br/2.5ba home, with separate living room that leads to a separate dining room with beautiful bay window and chair molding. This home also has a large family room with a brick fireplace and mantle, and double doors leading to the sunporch with built-in hot tub. This home has (3) THREE decks and a fenced backyard. The master bedroom also has double doors that leads to a deck, a huge walk-in closet, and granite counter tops in the bathroom. The kitchen is very nice, with brand new appliances, granite counter tops, and a breakfast area. Side entry garage with room for storage on the lower level. This home is zoned for the Dekalb County Elementary (Eldridge L. Miller), Middle (Redan), High (Redan). You will be minutes away from parks, playgrounds and golf course, schools, shopping, major highways, Stone Mountain Park and Stone Crest Mall. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Call today for an IMMEDIATE viewing!! Call 678-310-9779.



(RLNE3562349)