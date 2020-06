Amenities

Located in wonderful a gated community with pool and clubhouse, this lovely ranch style condominium features 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, and a beautiful sunroom. The light, open floor plan includes a living room/dining room and eat in kitchen which is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and pantry. The large 2 car garage is equipped with an automatic opener and there is no yard to look after. This home will go fast. Call to schedule a showing.