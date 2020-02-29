4178 Integrity Way - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home; MOVE IN READY and FULLY FURNISHED (Optional); bring your bed for the master bedroom; meticulously decorated; 4 bed 3.5 bath; master bedroom suite is huge; large secondary bedrooms with full bathrooms; stainless steel appliances to include the washer and dryer; granite counters; modern loft feel on the inside; close to shopping and great spots for eating; 2 car garage; awesome space; available first week of January 2020