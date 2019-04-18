4121 Brownsville Rd

Amenities

UNFURNISHED Daylight Basement Studio Apartment, SINGLE OCCUPANCY, with full bath, kitchen, walk-in closet, combo living room/bedroom. Suitable for ONE mature individual, preferably same gender, no overnight guests. Window in living room and kitchen. Private entrance. Absolutely NO pets and NO smoking. Small subdivision & very quiet neighborhood and home. Near I-20 & I-285. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Not on bus line. 1st months rent and $700 security deposit upfront. $35 Application Fee for self background, credit & reference check. Month-to-month lease or 6-12 month long-term lease (your choice). Rent includes a $25 discount only if it is paid before 1st of the month, otherwise it is $700 a month. Utilities included. Mailbox, laundry room access, and trash pick-up included as perks, not entitlements. Get landline phone and ethernet-only internet (no WIFI) on your own. Parking in driveway. Parks nearby & Silver Comet walking/bike riding trail within walking distance.



NOTE: THIS PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN POWDER SPRINGS, not Sandy Springs. Check this location out on Google Maps BEFORE contacting me to ensure that the location will be suitable for you.



INTERESTED? FIRST STEP: Please email me with your FULL NAME, phone number, email address, and best time to contact you. Include a little information about yourself, your schedule (work, routine), picture, lifestyle, and any questions you may have. I will then contact you to set up a phone interview.