All apartments in Powder Springs
Find more places like 4121 Brownsville Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Powder Springs, GA
/
4121 Brownsville Rd
Last updated April 18 2019 at 8:43 AM

4121 Brownsville Rd

4121 Brownsville Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Powder Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4121 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
UNFURNISHED Daylight Basement Studio Apartment, SINGLE OCCUPANCY, with full bath, kitchen, walk-in closet, combo living room/bedroom. Suitable for ONE mature individual, preferably same gender, no overnight guests. Window in living room and kitchen. Private entrance. Absolutely NO pets and NO smoking. Small subdivision & very quiet neighborhood and home. Near I-20 & I-285. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Not on bus line. 1st months rent and $700 security deposit upfront. $35 Application Fee for self background, credit & reference check. Month-to-month lease or 6-12 month long-term lease (your choice). Rent includes a $25 discount only if it is paid before 1st of the month, otherwise it is $700 a month. Utilities included. Mailbox, laundry room access, and trash pick-up included as perks, not entitlements. Get landline phone and ethernet-only internet (no WIFI) on your own. Parking in driveway. Parks nearby & Silver Comet walking/bike riding trail within walking distance.

NOTE: THIS PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN POWDER SPRINGS, not Sandy Springs. Check this location out on Google Maps BEFORE contacting me to ensure that the location will be suitable for you.

INTERESTED? FIRST STEP: Please email me with your FULL NAME, phone number, email address, and best time to contact you. Include a little information about yourself, your schedule (work, routine), picture, lifestyle, and any questions you may have. I will then contact you to set up a phone interview.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Brownsville Rd have any available units?
4121 Brownsville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4121 Brownsville Rd have?
Some of 4121 Brownsville Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 Brownsville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Brownsville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Brownsville Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4121 Brownsville Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 4121 Brownsville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4121 Brownsville Rd offers parking.
Does 4121 Brownsville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 Brownsville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Brownsville Rd have a pool?
No, 4121 Brownsville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4121 Brownsville Rd have accessible units?
No, 4121 Brownsville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Brownsville Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 Brownsville Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 Brownsville Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4121 Brownsville Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Powder Springs 2 BedroomsPowder Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Powder Springs Apartments with BalconyPowder Springs Apartments with Pool
Powder Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College