4000 Anderson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS



4 BR 2 BA Adorable Ranch With Rocking Chair Porch. Neutral Paint, Flooring. Sunny Kitchen Includes Appliances And Cozy Breakfast Nook. Master On The Main With 3 More Bedrooms And Baths. Nice Backyard Includes Outbuilding. Within Walking Distance to DownTown Powder Springs and Easy Access to Shopping, Marietta, Hiram And Dallas.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County:Cobb;

Sq. Footage: 1526;

Year Built: 1970;

Beds 4 / Baths: 2;

SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Powder Springs;

Middle School:Tapp;

High School: McEachern;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1936

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.