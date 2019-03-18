All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:45 PM

4000 Anderson Street

4000 Anderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Anderson Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

4 BR 2 BA Adorable Ranch With Rocking Chair Porch. Neutral Paint, Flooring. Sunny Kitchen Includes Appliances And Cozy Breakfast Nook. Master On The Main With 3 More Bedrooms And Baths. Nice Backyard Includes Outbuilding. Within Walking Distance to DownTown Powder Springs and Easy Access to Shopping, Marietta, Hiram And Dallas.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County:Cobb;
Sq. Footage: 1526;
Year Built: 1970;
Beds 4 / Baths: 2;
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Powder Springs;
Middle School:Tapp;
High School: McEachern;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1936
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Anderson Street have any available units?
4000 Anderson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
Is 4000 Anderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Anderson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Anderson Street pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Anderson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 4000 Anderson Street offer parking?
No, 4000 Anderson Street does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Anderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Anderson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Anderson Street have a pool?
No, 4000 Anderson Street does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Anderson Street have accessible units?
No, 4000 Anderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Anderson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Anderson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Anderson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 Anderson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
