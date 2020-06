Amenities

Affordable rent in Powder Springs. Townhouse is a 2 bed 1.5 bath roommate plan. There's plenty of space and this unit has a tub/shower combo. There is also an outside storage for additional space. If you decide you would like to buy a home, then we have lenders that can work with almost any type of credit. Do not hesitate to contact us to see how we can get you into a home, it's what we do best!