3676 Ponderosa Ln

Amenities
Price - $1200/month
Specs - 3bedrooms, 2 bath,
City Powder Springs, Ga
Open House:
Wed:4 to 6pm
Fri: 4 - 6pm (By appointment only)
Sat: 12 - 2pm
Please call to confirm viewing time. 404.519.7311
Beautiful Ranch Style Property Available for Rent in the suburbs of Powder Springs. This well designed 3 bedrooms & 2 baths features built in storage all over the house. 1240 Sq/ft home with a solarium in the backyard of a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. A must see for any family! The interior consist of refinished hardwood flooring all over the house with a Jack & Jill guest bathroom. The cozy fireplace den right by the living room will make family game night a unique experience.
Housing vouchers are not accepted.
Schools in Neighborhood:
- Compton Elementary School
- Tapp Middle School
- McEachern High School
Terms:
Security Deposit: Equivalent of One Month's Rent required and could be two months rent based on credit.
Previous roommate/landlord references are a big plus.
Tenant must go through application process!
1 form of ID needed (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)
Background, Credit and Rental History applies.
There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult
Lease period: 12 to 24 months - flexible with renewing options.
For a much faster response, please text or call Ruth - 404.519.7311
Address: 3676 Ponderosa Lane, Powder Springs,GA 30127
(RLNE5572452)