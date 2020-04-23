3676 Ponderosa Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Price - $1200/month

Specs - 3bedrooms, 2 bath,

City Powder Springs, Ga



Open House:

Wed:4 to 6pm

Fri: 4 - 6pm (By appointment only)

Sat: 12 - 2pm



Please call to confirm viewing time. 404.519.7311



Beautiful Ranch Style Property Available for Rent in the suburbs of Powder Springs. This well designed 3 bedrooms & 2 baths features built in storage all over the house. 1240 Sq/ft home with a solarium in the backyard of a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. A must see for any family! The interior consist of refinished hardwood flooring all over the house with a Jack & Jill guest bathroom. The cozy fireplace den right by the living room will make family game night a unique experience.



Housing vouchers are not accepted.



Schools in Neighborhood:

- Compton Elementary School

- Tapp Middle School

- McEachern High School



Terms:

Security Deposit: Equivalent of One Month's Rent required and could be two months rent based on credit.

Previous roommate/landlord references are a big plus.

Tenant must go through application process!

1 form of ID needed (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)

Background, Credit and Rental History applies.

There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult

Lease period: 12 to 24 months - flexible with renewing options.



For a much faster response, please text or call Ruth - 404.519.7311



Address: 3676 Ponderosa Lane, Powder Springs,GA 30127



(RLNE5572452)