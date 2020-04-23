All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

3676 Ponderosa Ln

3676 Ponderosa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3676 Ponderosa Lane, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Price - $1200/month
Specs - 3bedrooms, 2 bath,
City Powder Springs, Ga

Open House:
Wed:4 to 6pm
Fri: 4 - 6pm (By appointment only)
Sat: 12 - 2pm

Please call to confirm viewing time. 404.519.7311

Beautiful Ranch Style Property Available for Rent in the suburbs of Powder Springs. This well designed 3 bedrooms & 2 baths features built in storage all over the house. 1240 Sq/ft home with a solarium in the backyard of a quiet and peaceful neighborhood. A must see for any family! The interior consist of refinished hardwood flooring all over the house with a Jack & Jill guest bathroom. The cozy fireplace den right by the living room will make family game night a unique experience.

Housing vouchers are not accepted.

Schools in Neighborhood:
- Compton Elementary School
- Tapp Middle School
- McEachern High School

Terms:
Security Deposit: Equivalent of One Month's Rent required and could be two months rent based on credit.
Previous roommate/landlord references are a big plus.
Tenant must go through application process!
1 form of ID needed (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)
Background, Credit and Rental History applies.
There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult
Lease period: 12 to 24 months - flexible with renewing options.

For a much faster response, please text or call Ruth - 404.519.7311

Address: 3676 Ponderosa Lane, Powder Springs,GA 30127

(RLNE5572452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

