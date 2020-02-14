3640 Hopkins Court

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

$500 of first month's rent!!



3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with powder room on the main level. New roof 2019, new flooring 2019, fresh interior and exterior paint 2019. Both full baths offer tub/shower combo and generous secondary bedrooms. Easy access to Barrett Parkway and East West Connector



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,Gas Stove,Dishwasher.



Other Features:

– Washer & Dryer hookups at main level. Carpet & hardwood flooring. Gas water heater & Central cooling. Gas fireplace.



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.