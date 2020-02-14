3640 Hopkins Court

Amenities
$500 of first month's rent!!
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with powder room on the main level. New roof 2019, new flooring 2019, fresh interior and exterior paint 2019. Both full baths offer tub/shower combo and generous secondary bedrooms. Easy access to Barrett Parkway and East West Connector
Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Gas Stove,Dishwasher.
Other Features:
– Washer & Dryer hookups at main level. Carpet & hardwood flooring. Gas water heater & Central cooling. Gas fireplace.
Contact us to schedule a showing.