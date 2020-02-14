All apartments in Powder Springs
3640 Hopkins Court

3640 Hopkins Court
Location

3640 Hopkins Court, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
$500 of first month's rent!!

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with powder room on the main level. New roof 2019, new flooring 2019, fresh interior and exterior paint 2019. Both full baths offer tub/shower combo and generous secondary bedrooms. Easy access to Barrett Parkway and East West Connector

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Gas Stove,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
– Washer & Dryer hookups at main level. Carpet & hardwood flooring. Gas water heater & Central cooling. Gas fireplace.

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Hopkins Court have any available units?
3640 Hopkins Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3640 Hopkins Court have?
Some of 3640 Hopkins Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 Hopkins Court currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Hopkins Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Hopkins Court pet-friendly?
No, 3640 Hopkins Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 3640 Hopkins Court offer parking?
No, 3640 Hopkins Court does not offer parking.
Does 3640 Hopkins Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 Hopkins Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Hopkins Court have a pool?
No, 3640 Hopkins Court does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Hopkins Court have accessible units?
No, 3640 Hopkins Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Hopkins Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 Hopkins Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3640 Hopkins Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3640 Hopkins Court does not have units with air conditioning.

