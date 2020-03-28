3359 Thornbridge Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in lovely Carrington subdivision. HARDWOODS throughout on the main level. Galley Kitchen w/ black appliances and breakfast bar. Dining area and spacious Large family rm with FIREPLACE. Upstairs includes a spacious Master bedroom w/ VAULTED ceilings. Master spa bath w/ DOUBLE VANITY, garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Back patio features an additional STORAGE unit. 1 car GARAGE. Well manicured community w/swimming area & access Silver Comet trail. Easy access to East/West Connector, I-20, and I-285! Please Call 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: BK Sabet