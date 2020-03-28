All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:46 PM

3359 Thornbridge Drive

3359 Thornbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3359 Thornbridge Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in lovely Carrington subdivision. HARDWOODS throughout on the main level. Galley Kitchen w/ black appliances and breakfast bar. Dining area and spacious Large family rm with FIREPLACE. Upstairs includes a spacious Master bedroom w/ VAULTED ceilings. Master spa bath w/ DOUBLE VANITY, garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Back patio features an additional STORAGE unit. 1 car GARAGE. Well manicured community w/swimming area & access Silver Comet trail. Easy access to East/West Connector, I-20, and I-285! Please Call 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: BK Sabet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3359 Thornbridge Drive have any available units?
3359 Thornbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3359 Thornbridge Drive have?
Some of 3359 Thornbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3359 Thornbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3359 Thornbridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3359 Thornbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3359 Thornbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 3359 Thornbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3359 Thornbridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 3359 Thornbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3359 Thornbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3359 Thornbridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3359 Thornbridge Drive has a pool.
Does 3359 Thornbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3359 Thornbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3359 Thornbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3359 Thornbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3359 Thornbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3359 Thornbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
