3249 Lancer Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch style home in desirable area. Close to the Avenues At West Cobb, Silver Comet Trail, Parks, Trail and more. Hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/ white cabinets. Spacious Living area w/ cozy fireplace. Master bedroom w/ Full bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 2 car garage. This property is registered with Obligo. No deposit down for qualified applicants. Obligo.com Please Call 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: BK Sabet