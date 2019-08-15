All apartments in Powder Springs
3249 Lancer Drive

Location

3249 Lancer Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch style home in desirable area. Close to the Avenues At West Cobb, Silver Comet Trail, Parks, Trail and more. Hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/ white cabinets. Spacious Living area w/ cozy fireplace. Master bedroom w/ Full bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 2 car garage. This property is registered with Obligo. No deposit down for qualified applicants. Obligo.com Please Call 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: BK Sabet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3249 Lancer Drive have any available units?
3249 Lancer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3249 Lancer Drive have?
Some of 3249 Lancer Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3249 Lancer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3249 Lancer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 Lancer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3249 Lancer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 3249 Lancer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3249 Lancer Drive offers parking.
Does 3249 Lancer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3249 Lancer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 Lancer Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3249 Lancer Drive has a pool.
Does 3249 Lancer Drive have accessible units?
No, 3249 Lancer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 Lancer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3249 Lancer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3249 Lancer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3249 Lancer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

