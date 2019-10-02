304 New Horizon St

Amenities

304 New Horizon Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127 **NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: 9/1/19



Cozy ranch end unit with covered front porch. Enter into a foyer that leads to the kitchen with Oak cabinets, refrigerator, electric stove, range hood, dishwasher, disposal, breakfast bar & pantry. There is a dining room/living room combination with slider access to the screened patio in rear. Hall has laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. There is a front spare bedroom with ceiling fan. Rear master bedroom has ceiling fan, nice walk-in closet. Master bath has single vanity with tub/shower combination. Close to Silver Comet Trail and E/W Connector.



Directions: Go West on the E/W Connector past Powder Springs Road, go left on Macedonia, then left on New Horizon Street into the community. Home is on the right.



Elementary: Compton

Middle: Tapp

High: McEachern



Built 2000 Approx. 960 s/f