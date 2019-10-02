All apartments in Powder Springs
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

304 New Horizon St

304 New Horizon St · No Longer Available
Location

304 New Horizon St, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
304 New Horizon Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127 **NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: 9/1/19

Cozy ranch end unit with covered front porch. Enter into a foyer that leads to the kitchen with Oak cabinets, refrigerator, electric stove, range hood, dishwasher, disposal, breakfast bar & pantry. There is a dining room/living room combination with slider access to the screened patio in rear. Hall has laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups. There is a front spare bedroom with ceiling fan. Rear master bedroom has ceiling fan, nice walk-in closet. Master bath has single vanity with tub/shower combination. Close to Silver Comet Trail and E/W Connector.

Directions: Go West on the E/W Connector past Powder Springs Road, go left on Macedonia, then left on New Horizon Street into the community. Home is on the right.

Elementary: Compton
Middle: Tapp
High: McEachern

Built 2000 Approx. 960 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 New Horizon St have any available units?
304 New Horizon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
What amenities does 304 New Horizon St have?
Some of 304 New Horizon St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 New Horizon St currently offering any rent specials?
304 New Horizon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 New Horizon St pet-friendly?
No, 304 New Horizon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 304 New Horizon St offer parking?
No, 304 New Horizon St does not offer parking.
Does 304 New Horizon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 New Horizon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 New Horizon St have a pool?
No, 304 New Horizon St does not have a pool.
Does 304 New Horizon St have accessible units?
No, 304 New Horizon St does not have accessible units.
Does 304 New Horizon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 New Horizon St has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 New Horizon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 New Horizon St does not have units with air conditioning.
