712 Ridgefield Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool tennis court

This beautiful Condominium is nestled in the coveted Ridgefield Community and comes with all the amenities expected. Complete with pool, pickle ball, tennis courts, golf cart paths and the beautiful grounds it is a truly peaceful place to call home. This 1/1 has hardwood flooring throughout, a separate dining room that opens up into the living room and kitchen which has a conveniently located indoor laundry room as well. The new appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen show that this home has not only been upgraded, but pampered as well. Don't miss out on your opportunity to call Ridgefield "home". Call Tim @ 678.712.4284 to prequalify and make an appointment today! www.homelnkpm.com Homelink Property Management LLC.