605 N Fairfield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3/2 house in quiet Fairfield neighborhood! - Immediately Available. Lovely neighborhood convenient to Hwy 74, great schools, shopping and dining. Upgrades include wood laminate flooring on main level and granite counter tops. This 3 Bed/2 Full Bath home in the Fairfield Neighborhood boasts vaulted ceilings in Living area and bedrooms. Master on the main with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has full suite of appliances including gas range with breakfast bar and real wood cabinets. Washer & dryer provided as a courtesy. Fully-fenced back yard with patio and deck great for entertaining. Lawn maintenance included. Professionally managed by HN Leasing/Property Management Services. Pets allowed; some restrictions apply.



(RLNE4920726)