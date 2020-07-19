401 Deergrass Trail

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home in Peachtree City. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops & hardwood floors. Large private backyard. Close to school, shopping & dinning. Move in available 12-17



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.