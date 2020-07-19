All apartments in Peachtree City
401 Deergrass Trail

401 Deergrass Trail · No Longer Available
Location

401 Deergrass Trail, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home in Peachtree City. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops & hardwood floors. Large private backyard. Close to school, shopping & dinning. Move in available 12-17

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Deergrass Trail have any available units?
401 Deergrass Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 401 Deergrass Trail have?
Some of 401 Deergrass Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Deergrass Trail currently offering any rent specials?
401 Deergrass Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Deergrass Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Deergrass Trail is pet friendly.
Does 401 Deergrass Trail offer parking?
No, 401 Deergrass Trail does not offer parking.
Does 401 Deergrass Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Deergrass Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Deergrass Trail have a pool?
No, 401 Deergrass Trail does not have a pool.
Does 401 Deergrass Trail have accessible units?
No, 401 Deergrass Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Deergrass Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Deergrass Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Deergrass Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Deergrass Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
