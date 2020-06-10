All apartments in Peachtree City
334 Legacy Lane
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:13 PM

334 Legacy Lane

334 Legacy Lane · No Longer Available
Peachtree City
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

334 Legacy Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in one of Peachtree City's top school districts! 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, spacious family room & separate dining room. Master Suite on the main floor. Private yard with cozy porch. Private lot on a cul-de-sac street. Plus, you will have access to the neighborhood pool!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Legacy Lane have any available units?
334 Legacy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 334 Legacy Lane have?
Some of 334 Legacy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Legacy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
334 Legacy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Legacy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 Legacy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 334 Legacy Lane offer parking?
No, 334 Legacy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 334 Legacy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Legacy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Legacy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 334 Legacy Lane has a pool.
Does 334 Legacy Lane have accessible units?
No, 334 Legacy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Legacy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Legacy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 Legacy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 Legacy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
