334 Legacy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in one of Peachtree City's top school districts! 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, spacious family room & separate dining room. Master Suite on the main floor. Private yard with cozy porch. Private lot on a cul-de-sac street. Plus, you will have access to the neighborhood pool!



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.