Peachtree City, GA
318 Vendella Circle
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:29 PM

318 Vendella Circle

318 Vendella Circle · No Longer Available
Location

318 Vendella Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome to the home of your dreams! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,877 sq. ft. home in Peachtree City has everything you've been searching for. This open floor plan home features a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the grand sun filled living room with sky-high vaulted ceilings, and cozy fireplace, or entertain in the formal dining room. The master suite features recessed ceilings, and a spa like retreat with dual sinks, luxurious tub, and walk in shower. Hang out in the enormous upstairs game room/den, or get some rest in the large secondary rooms. Enjoy those warm summer nights on the back patio with private yard and tons of space! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Vendella Circle have any available units?
318 Vendella Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 318 Vendella Circle have?
Some of 318 Vendella Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Vendella Circle currently offering any rent specials?
318 Vendella Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Vendella Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Vendella Circle is pet friendly.
Does 318 Vendella Circle offer parking?
No, 318 Vendella Circle does not offer parking.
Does 318 Vendella Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Vendella Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Vendella Circle have a pool?
No, 318 Vendella Circle does not have a pool.
Does 318 Vendella Circle have accessible units?
No, 318 Vendella Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Vendella Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Vendella Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Vendella Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Vendella Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
